Cyera Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards for Cutting Edge Data Security

Cyera recognized in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the data security company, has won the Global InfoSec Award for Cutting Edge Data Security from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Winners were announced today at the 2023 RSA Conference.

"CISOs struggle to understand what data they have, where it is store, and whether it's secure," said Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera. "Answering those questions is imperative. But once they have those answers, prioritizing what actions to take, and then accelerating the mean time to resolution are equally important. This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine is validation that Cyera's context-based risk assessments and automated remediation workflows are extremely valuable to security teams and provide a level of context that was formerly out of reach for CISOs using legacy data security tools."

Cyera's platform brings together sensitive data discovery and classification, data security posture management, data loss prevention and data access governance. This approach enables Cyera to instantly provide organizations visibility over all their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Additionally, Cyera's cloud-native platform is the only Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution that provides holistic cloud data security coverage across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments. Cyera streamlines and enables dynamic data store inventory creation, continuous data classification and sensitive data context to ensure that businesses always know what data they have, where it is located and what it represents.

"Cyera embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyera produces multidimensional data risk assessments, reviewing the sensitive data that is stored, accessed and managed in customer environments. Cyera considers the environment, data store, sensitive data and user access, and evaluates the exposure present against a set of risk assessment policies. Because the process is automatic and continuous, security teams are empowered with up-to-date context and understanding of sensitive data exposure as well as insight into how to best partner with the business to address and remediate risk. Cyera's DSPM capabilities complement discovery and classification insight by providing answers to the questions, 'what sensitive data is exposed and how can I take action to remediate that risk?'

About Cyera

Cyera is the data security company that gives businesses context and control over their most valuable asset: data. As a pioneer in Data Security Posture Management, Cyera instantly provides companies visibility over all of their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Backed by the world's leading investors, Sequoia, Accel and Cyberstarts, Cyera is redefining the way companies secure their data. To learn more, visit www.cyera.io .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

