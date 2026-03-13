Cymbiotika and Ulta Beauty Announce Partnership, Bringing "Beauty-From-Within" to Over 1,000 Stores Nationwide

The cult-favorite wellness brand debuts online March 15 and in stores March 29

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its advanced liposomal delivery systems, is entering the beauty retail space with its launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Beginning March 15, Cymbiotika will be available on Ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app, followed by an in-store rollout to over 1,000 Ulta Beauty locations on March 29.

Durana Elmi, Co-Founder & COO of Cymbiotika

The partnership reinforces Cymbiotika's leadership in beauty-from-within — a space the brand has been pioneering for years. As consumers increasingly recognize that glow, radiance, and vitality begin at the cellular level, not just on the surface, Cymbiotika and Ulta Beauty are joining forces to help shape the future of holistic beauty and support guests across their total beauty and wellness routines.

"Partnering with Ulta Beauty is a defining moment for Cymbiotika and for the future of beauty," said Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika. "Today's consumer understands that true radiance starts beneath the surface. Our clinically backed, liposomal formulas are designed to function like internal serums — activating biological pathways that topical skincare simply can't reach. Launching at Ulta Beauty allows us to bring beauty-from-within education, innovation, and long-term results into a trusted environment where efficacy and science truly matter."

Cymbiotika's launch within the Wellness by Ulta Beauty assortment includes solutions for brightening, collagen support, sleep, and healthy aging through clean ingredients with optimal absorption, backed by clinical studies. The four-product lineup includes:

NAD+ — Cymbiotika's most advanced innovation, supporting healthy aging and longevity (Exclusively available at Ulta Beauty at launch)

— Cymbiotika's most advanced innovation, supporting healthy aging and longevity Liposomal Glutathione — Supports detoxification and cellular-level radiance

— Supports detoxification and cellular-level radiance Liposomal Vitamin C — Promotes elasticity, glow, and immune support

— Promotes elasticity, glow, and immune support Magnesium Complex — Supports restorative beauty sleep, calm skin, and recovery

Ulta Beauty will serve as Cymbiotika's first beauty retail partner to debut NAD+, positioning the innovation as a cornerstone of the brand's beauty-from-within philosophy. The Ulta Beauty guest increasingly seeks efficacious, ingredient-conscious solutions that complement topical beauty routines, making Cymbiotika a natural addition to the retailer's growing wellness assortment. While topical skincare plays a vital role at the surface, today's beauty consumer understands that lasting radiance begins with optimizing the body's internal systems.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're continuing to evolve our wellness assortment to support our guests with a holistic approach to beauty that goes beyond the surface," said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. "Cymbiotika has built a passionate following through its science-backed, ingredient-transparent formulas and strong education-first approach. We're thrilled to partner with the brand to bring their innovative wellness solutions to our beauty shelves and help our guests discover new ways to support radiance, longevity, and overall wellbeing."

The launch will be supported by a robust wellness ecosystem across Ulta Beauty, including influencer partnerships, in-store education and training, sampling and discovery moments, editorial storytelling, and loyalty-driven initiatives designed to encourage trial and repeat purchase. The partnership will come to life across Ulta Beauty's omnichannel platform — from immersive in-store merchandising to digital storytelling and loyalty engagement — ensuring guests can seamlessly discover and incorporate beauty-from-within into their existing routines. At the core of the rollout is an educational platform that reframes beauty through the lens of total-body optimization — translating the science of detoxification, collagen synthesis, cellular energy, and restorative sleep into visible, lasting results.

The partnership represents a pivotal moment in Cymbiotika's growth strategy, positioning the brand at the intersection of beauty and wellness. Ulta Beauty will serve as the brand's national beauty retail destination for discovery, education and trial.

Cymbiotika launches on Ulta.com March 15, 2026, and in over 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on March 29, 2026.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Liposomal Delivery

Liposomal delivery is an advanced nutrient-delivery technology that enhances absorption by encapsulating ingredients in a lipid layer. This protective barrier helps nutrients bypass harsh digestive conditions and reach cells more efficiently. By mimicking the body's natural cell membranes, liposomes support targeted delivery and improved bioavailability, resulting in a smoother, more effective supplement experience.

For more information, visit cymbiotika.com or ulta.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cymbiotika