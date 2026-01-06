Cymbiotika Launches Advanced Liposomal Creatine, Delivering One of the Most Advanced Formulations in the Supplement Industry

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading science-backed wellness brand known for its clean and highly absorbable formulations, today announced the launch of Advanced Creatine, a single-serve liposomal creatine packet designed to support strength, energy, recovery, and cognitive performance without the mixing, bloating, or chalky taste associated with traditional creatine powders.

Cymbiotika launches Advanced Creatine with liposomal delivery.

Advanced Creatine reflects Cymbiotika's continued commitment to bringing high-quality, convenient wellness solutions to consumers. The new formula delivers 5g of clinically studied CreaBev® creatine monohydrate in a refreshing tangerine-vanilla liquid that is ready to sip straight from the packet. The product will be available direct-to-consumer on Cymbiotika.com and will be rolling out nationally at Target and Sprouts.

Unlike conventional powders, which require mixing and may cause bloating or digestive discomfort, Cymbiotika's Advanced Creatine uses a liposomal emulsion to help creatine remain stable in liquid and absorb efficiently. Clinical findings show the formula delivers 21% more creatine, offers 15% better absorption, and supports an 11.5% improvement in cognitive performance compared to standard creatine monohydrate—demonstrating benefits for both body and brain.

"Creatine is one of the most researched supplements in the world, yet the format and experience have remained largely unchanged," said Shahab Elmi, Cymbiotika Co-Founder & CEO. "We created Advanced Creatine to offer a clean, convenient, and highly bioavailable solution that fits seamlessly into real life. This product delivers the performance benefits people expect, with none of the barriers that traditionally hold them back."

Advanced Creatine is formulated to support performance during high-intensity exercise, assist muscle recovery, promote natural energy production, and maintain cognitive function, including focus and clarity. The ready-to-use packets are designed for versatility, making them easy to keep in a gym bag, backpack, or office drawer for instant use throughout the day.

In celebration of the launch, Cymbiotika and Pura Vida Miami have partnered to create a limited time Superfood Smoothie available at all Pura Vida Florida + California locations. Cymbiotika's Tangerine Vanilla Advanced Creatine will be blended with mango, strawberry, dragon fruit, passionfruit, coconut water and coconut yogurt. Further, a selection of Cymbiotika health and wellness products will retail across all Pura Vida locations.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit www.Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Liposomal Delivery

Liposomal delivery is an advanced nutrient-delivery technology that enhances absorption by encapsulating ingredients in a lipid layer. This protective barrier helps nutrients bypass harsh digestive conditions and reach cells more efficiently. By mimicking the body's natural cell membranes, liposomes support targeted delivery and improved bioavailability, resulting in a smoother, more effective supplement experience.

For more information contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cymbiotika