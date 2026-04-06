Cymbiotika Joins Forces with Gary Brecka and The Ultimate Human to Advance the Future of Precision Wellness

This collaboration brings together protocol-driven performance optimization and advanced nutrient delivery to support more effective, measurable wellness outcomes

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the science-backed wellness brand known for its advanced liposomal delivery technology, today announced a strategic partnership with human biologist and performance optimization authority Gary Brecka, founder of The Ultimate Human.

Gary Brecka

The collaboration brings together two distinct but complementary forces shaping the future of wellness: Brecka's trusted, protocol-driven approach to health optimization and Cymbiotika's focus on delivering nutrients through advanced absorption technology designed to maximize bioavailability. As consumer interest in longevity and performance continues to accelerate, the partnership connects what to take with what the body can actually absorb.

For years, Brecka has helped millions of people better understand what the body needs to perform at its highest level. Cymbiotika has focused on the equally important question of how effectively those nutrients are delivered and absorbed. Together, the partnership creates a more complete, measurable approach to wellness, bridging the gap between recommendation and real biological impact.

"I've always said that knowing what your body needs is only half the battle if the nutrients aren't getting into your cells, you're not optimizing, you're just spending money", shares Brecka. Cymbiotika has built what I consider the most advanced nutrient delivery system available today, and pairing their absorption technology with the protocols I've developed creates something neither of us could offer alone. This is what precision wellness actually looks like."

Cymbiotika's proprietary liposomal delivery systems are designed to improve nutrient absorption compared to traditional supplement formats, with internal clinical data demonstrating up to 3X greater bioavailability in select formulations.

"We've always believed that what matters most is not just what you take — it's what your body actually absorbs," said Cymbiotika Co-Founder & CEO Shahab Elmi. "Gary represents one of the most trusted voices in performance and longevity today. By bringing together his protocol expertise with our advanced delivery technology, we're helping people achieve better outcomes from the nutrients they rely on every day."

As part of the collaboration, Cymbiotika will become a featured supplement partner within Brecka's broader wellness ecosystem, integrating select formulations into structured, protocol-driven systems designed to support energy, longevity, recovery, and overall metabolic health.

As part of the partnership, Gary will spotlight a curated stack of Cymbiotika formulations designed to work together within his performance protocols, including:

Liposomal Glutathione: A liposomal formulation of the body's "master antioxidant" designed to support detoxification, immune function, and cellular protection from oxidative stress

Liquid Colostrum: A bioactive nutrient complex containing immunoglobulins, growth factors, and peptides designed to support immune function, gut health, and overall recovery.

Irish Sea Moss: A mineral-rich marine superfood containing trace minerals and nutrients that support digestion, thyroid health, skin health, and overall vitality.

Liposomal Advanced Creatine: A highly bioavailable creatine formulation designed to support athletic performance, strength, recovery, and cognitive function.

Liposomal NAD+: A cellular coenzyme that plays a key role in mitochondrial energy production, metabolic health, and healthy aging pathways.

The partnership will also include a series of educational initiatives designed to help consumers better understand the role of nutrient absorption, bioavailability, and protocol-based supplementation in optimizing long-term health. Content collaborations, educational media, and performance-driven campaigns will roll out later this year across digital channels, podcast integrations, and retail platforms in the U.S.

As Cymbiotika continues to expand its presence across performance, longevity, and everyday wellness, the partnership marks a strategic step toward building a more structured, repeatable system for precision health, reflecting a broader shift toward performance-driven, protocol-based wellness.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness company dedicated to creating high-quality nutritional supplements that are accessible, effective, and easy to incorporate into everyday life. Co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, the brand combines advanced delivery technologies with clean, innovative ingredients to support real, measurable results. To learn more, visit Cymbiotika.com or follow @Cymbiotika across social platforms.

About Gary Brecka & The Ultimate Human

Gary Brecka, the visionary founder of The Ultimate Human, is a renowned Human Biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert. With over two decades of experience in analyzing human biomarkers, Gary's unique approach combines the precision of science with the personal touch of individual wellness.

The Ultimate Human is consistently ranked among the top five health and wellness podcasts, reaching and impacting thousands of lives through its powerful media platform. Through The Ultimate Human, Gary shares his deep knowledge and innovative strategies to help individuals navigate their health journeys. His work is driven by a profound belief in the power of informed, personalized health interventions to transform lives. With Gary's guidance, The Ultimate Human continues to inspire and equip people to become the best versions of themselves, inside and out.

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SOURCE Cymbiotika