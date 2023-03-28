Cymbiotika Announces Launch of Organic, Ceremonial Grade Matcha

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , the leading supplement brand known for creating clean, science-backed supplements, announced its newest product, Matcha.

Used ceremonially in Japan, matcha is the standard of green tea leaves. It's made from finely ground green tea leaves and is the most nutritious matcha available.

Unlike coffee, matcha is rich in antioxidants and possesses many great health benefits, like sustained energy and focus without the crash.

What makes Cymbiotika's matcha different is that it is 100% organic and ceremonial grade. For the highest quality, Cymbiotika only uses the top of the green tea leaves from the first harvest of each year.

"Our matcha is made with love in small, multi-generational family farms in Uji and Kagoshima, Japan, where the rich volcanic soils imbue a delicate flavor not viable in other soils," said Dr. Pejman Taghavi, a Cymbiotika's Board of Advisors member.

Cymbiotika's Organic Matcha is a delicious and soothing beverage of superior quality. It retails for $44 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website .

How to enjoy:

Add 1/2 tsp (1g) of matcha powder into a cup or ceremonial tea bowl. Pour 1-2 ounces of hot water, mix with a bamboo whisk, and blend until smooth. Slowly add an additional 4-6 ounces of hot water, depending on the preferred strength.

If using a blender or electric whisk, combine ½ tsp (1g) of matcha powder with 6-8 ounces of water. Blend and enjoy! For additional flavor, add milk of choice, honey, or sweetener of choice, stir, and enjoy.

For increased cognitive function, combine with Cymbiotika's Magnesium L-Threonate .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

SOURCE Cymbiotika