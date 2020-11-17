Cymbiotika Debuts Liposomal Elderberry Defense

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading dietary supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, announced today the release of the newest addition to its vegan and non-GMO collection, Liposomal Elderberry Defense. Sourced and tested in the US, Cymbiotika's gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free Liposomal Elderberry Defense stands apart from market competitors with zero synthetic ingredients and a patented Liposomal/Micelle delivery system which ensures maximum absorption by radically increasing the bioavailability of these immune enhancing nutrients.

"This is the first Elderberry product using our patented delivery system called Micelle/Liposomal technology," said Cymbiotika CEO Shahab Elmi. "With this technology, we place these powerful immune enhancing nutrients inside of micelles encased in liposomes, tiny bubbles built from phospholipids (fats), that mimic the body's cell membranes. Liposomes are designed to pass through all stages of digestion so that nutrients stay intact and are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream."

Elderberry is a potent antiviral that blocks the flu virus from entering the cells and inhibits early stages of infection. It also is packed full of vitamins and minerals that support the immune system through proper nutrition. Combined with zinc, copper, echinacea, and selenium, this powerful hypertonic stimulates the immune system and supports overall wellness year-round.

Elderberries also contain antioxidants called flavanols and anthocyanins, which fight free radicals in the body and lower oxidative stress. Antioxidants reduce inflammation that can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and even cancers. Other health benefits of elderberry include naturally improving colds, sinus issues, nerve pain, inflammation, allergies, chronic fatigue, and constipation.

"Our unique formula has 850 mg of elderberry extract from freeze-dried organic elderberry juice, not from concentrates like most products on the market," said Cymbiotika Founder Chervin Jafarieh. "We also added a powerful immune stimulating herb, Echinacea, along with Sodium Ascorbate, an alkaline form of Vitamin C. Each of these ingredients are in the most bioavailable form and have been hand selected to support the immune system and ward of pathogens, bacteria, and viruses."

One 16 oz. bottle retails for $48 and is now available for purchase through the brand's website . Enjoy directly from the pouch or add to water, smoothies, coffee, tea, or your favorite treat.

About Cymbiotika:

San Diego based Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand, driven by a higher purpose, inspiring everyday people to reclaim control of their life by achieving optimal health. "Your body deserves the best" is their motto, and they go above and beyond to prove it. Open sourcing only the highest quality plant-based nutrients, combined with the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology, Cymbiotikaever uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars. Founded in 2018, each supplement was created to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies, and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

