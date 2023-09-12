Cymbiotika Earns Coveted Spot on Fortune's Best Place to Work in Retail List for the Third Time

12 Sep, 2023, 13:13 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the industry-leading wellness company known for its premium supplements and health products, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition on Fortune's Best Place to Work in Retail list for the third consecutive year. This esteemed honor comes just weeks after Cymbiotika secured a place on Fortune's Best Small Place to Work.

Fortune's annual ranking is a testament to Cymbiotika's unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing and inclusive workplace environment, fostering a culture of innovation, and prioritizing the well-being of its employees.

Cymbiotika's COO, Durana Elmi, expressed their gratitude for the recognition, stating, "At Cymbiotika, we believe that our employees are the heart and soul of our success. Earning a spot on Fortune's Best Place to Work in Retail list for the third time is a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally. We are immensely proud of this accomplishment and remain dedicated to providing an exceptional workplace experience for our incredible team."

Fortune's rigorous evaluation process assesses a wide range of factors, including employee satisfaction, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion efforts, benefits packages, career development opportunities, and company culture. Cymbiotika's consistent presence on this prestigious list reflects the company's dedication to maintaining a high standard in each of these areas.

Cymbiotika has been at the forefront of the wellness industry, offering cutting-edge supplements and health products that prioritize natural, high-quality ingredients. The company's commitment to holistic well-being extends beyond its product line and into its workplace culture, where employees are encouraged to grow, collaborate, and innovate.

As Cymbiotika continues to expand its reach and impact within the wellness sector, this recognition from Fortune serves as a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to its employees and its mission of promoting health and vitality.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit greatplacetowork.com.

