Cymbiotika Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ For The Third Consecutive Year

Cymbiotika is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at COMPANY. This year, 98% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cymbiotika stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Cymbiotika's COO and co-founder Durana Elmi expressed her delight at achieving this milestone: "We are thrilled to be recognized once again as a Great Place to Work®. This achievement reflects our team's dedication to nurturing a culture that promotes collaboration, innovation, and the well-being of our employees. At Cymbiotika, we firmly believe that a positive work environment translates to better products and services for our customers."

Over the past three years, Cymbiotika has continuously invested in initiatives that enhance employee satisfaction and well-being. Cymbiotika offers a range of benefits including Friday family lunches, comprehensive health and wellness programs, and ongoing learning opportunities. By fostering a sense of community and inclusivity, Cymbiotika ensures that every team member feels valued and supported.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

