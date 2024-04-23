Cymbiotika Launches New Pet Line, Elevating Pet Health with 4 New Supplements: Probiotic+, Calm, Hip & Joint, and Allergy & Immune Health

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a trailblazer in health and wellness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new pet line, meticulously crafted to enhance the health and vitality of beloved pets. The new line includes four revolutionary products: Probiotic+, Calm, Hip & Joint, and Allergy & Immune Health, each formulated with premium ingredients to support optimal pet health.

Probiotic+ is a groundbreaking formula designed to address core pet health issues by focusing on digestive well-being. This innovative product features trademarked pre-, pro-, and post-biotics that synergistically facilitate a healthy gut environment and long-term well-being. Enriched with a complete enzyme blend and a comprehensive greens blend, Probiotic+ optimizes nutrient absorption and provides essential nutrition, antioxidants, and minerals to deodorize the digestive tract. Organic herbs are included to soothe and heal the digestive organs, making Probiotic+ a comprehensive solution for digestive health.

Calm is a revolutionary solution for promoting tranquility and serenity in pets facing various mental health challenges. From environmental stressors to the hustle and bustle of daily life, pets can experience heightened stress and anxiety. Conventional pet care solutions often fall short, lacking the comprehensive approach to address these mental health concerns. Calm seeks to establish a foundation for long-term mental vitality beyond mere relaxation to promote overall well-being.

Hip & Joint is designed to help pets maintain optimal joint health, which is crucial for an active, fulfilling life. Pets often face joint discomfort due to breed predispositions or an active lifestyle, and conventional pet foods may lack the essential nutrients necessary for joint health. Hip & Joint is formulated with ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM to support healthy joints and mobility, ensuring that pets can enjoy an active lifestyle without stiffness or reduced mobility.

Allergy & Immune Health is a transformative solution that supports the well-being of your pet's skin and coat. Pets often struggle with allergies and environmental toxins that affect their skin health, leading to various skin issues. Allergy & Immune Health is formulated to establish a foundation for long-term skin health and a luxurious coat, even in the face of allergies and environmental toxins.

"We are excited to expand our product offerings to include supplements specifically designed for pets," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-founder of Cymbiotika. "By providing pets with the same high-quality supplements you trust for yourself, you can ensure they live their best, healthiest life by your side."

Incorporating these supplements into your pet's routine is simple. Just add the recommended dosage to your pet's food or administer it directly, depending on your pet's preference. With regular use, you can help support your pet's health and vitality for years to come.

Cymbiotika believes that taking care of yourself includes taking care of your pets. By providing them with high-quality supplements, you can ensure they live their best, healthiest life by your side.

For more information about Cymbiotika's new pet line and other products, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

About Cymbiotika: Cymbiotika is a leading health and wellness brand dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative supplements that support optimal health. Founded in 2018, It is committed to using only the highest-quality ingredients to deliver products that are effective, safe, and sustainable. With a focus on transparency and integrity, Cymbiotika is redefining the standards for health supplements.

SOURCE Cymbiotika