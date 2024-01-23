Cymbiotika Expands Retail Presence with The Vitamin Shoppe Partnership

Leading Health and Wellness Brand Now Available in Select The Vitamin Shoppe Stores Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a trailblazing wellness brand that offers premium nutritional supplements, is excited to announce its partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, the leading destination for health and wellness solutions. As a result of this collaboration, Cymbiotika products will now be available in The Vitamin Shoppe stores across the United States.

Known for its dedication to quality and innovation, Cymbiotika offers a range of meticulously crafted nutritional supplements designed to support optimal health and well-being. From immune support to cognitive function, Cymbiotika's products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients to meet the diverse needs of health-conscious consumers.

The partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe marks a significant milestone for Cymbiotika as it continues to expand its retail footprint and make its products more accessible to a broader audience. The Vitamin Shoppe provides customers with innovative nutritional supplement products and shares Cymbiotika's commitment to providing customers with trusted products that support a healthier lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe and make Cymbiotika products readily available to customers seeking premium nutritional supplements," said Shahab Elmi, Founder and CEO at Cymbiotika. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, and we believe that The Vitamin Shoppe's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes them an ideal partner."

Cymbiotika's products, including best-sellers such as Magnesium L-Threonate and Glutathione , will be prominently featured in The Vitamin Shoppe stores, allowing customers to explore and experience the brand's innovative offerings firsthand.

Customers can now find Cymbiotika products at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide, enhancing the shopping experience for those seeking science-backed, premium nutritional solutions.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its range of products, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2019, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

