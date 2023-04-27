CYMBIOTIKA HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotka was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Consumer Products -Non Durables category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

This is Cymbiotika's third year being named for this prestigious award. In 2021 and 2022, CYmbiotika was recognized as the Fasted Growing Company of The Year. This year, Cymbiotika is recognized as Company of the Year - Consumer Products - Non-Durables - Small.

"We are so honored to be named among these other amazing companies for the third year in a row" said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder at Cymbiotika. "Our team is just getting started and it feels good to be recognized for our hard work and dedication."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

