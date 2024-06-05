Cymbiotika Introduces Revolutionary Nootropic Creamer to Enhance Cognitive Performance and Boost Your Morning Rituals

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading wellness brand known for its innovative and high-quality supplements, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product: the Nootropic Creamer. This groundbreaking addition to Cymbiotika's product line is designed to support cognitive function, boost mental clarity, and nourish the brain with every sip!

Cymbiotika's Nootropic Creamer is a unique blend of carefully selected ingredients, including nootropics and essential nutrients. This powerful combination works synergistically to support brain health, improve focus, and provide sustained energy throughout the day. Unlike traditional creamers, Cymbiotika's Nootropic Creamer will add something different to your morning cup of coffee, tea, smoothie, matcha, or anything you desire. It is free from artificial additives, dairy, and gluten, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals looking to optimize their cognitive performance.

Key Features and Benefits of Cymbiotika's Nootropic Creamer:

Enhanced Cognitive Function: Formulated with premium nootropics such as L-theanine, which provides a calming and stable effect, and L-tyrosine, a precursor to neurotransmitters like dopamine and epinephrine that support brain and cognition.

Sustained Energy: Contains Alpha GPC, which crosses the blood-brain barrier to support stable and calm energy, nourish synapses, and enhance memory retention and overall brain health.

Clean Ingredients: Made with a Coconut MCT base, organic vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, and Magnesium from Aquamine, ensuring a clean and healthy choice for all.

Versatile Use: It is a perfect addition to coffee, tea, smoothies, or any beverage for a cognitive boost. It can easily replace caffeine and works well with milk of choice or as a milk substitute.

Nutritional Information: Each serving contains 5 grams, providing 30 servings per container, with only 25 calories per serving. It is keto-friendly and can be used in both cold and hot beverages.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Nootropic Creamer to our customers," said Shahab Elmi, CEO & Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Our team has worked diligently to create a product that enhances cognitive function and aligns with our commitment to providing clean, high-quality ingredients. The Nootropic Creamer represents our dedication to innovation and our mission to empower individuals to achieve their best health and wellness."

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based wellness brand dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its customers through innovative and scientifically backed supplements. Since its founding in 2018, Cymbiotika has been committed to using the highest quality ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create products that support optimal health and longevity.

