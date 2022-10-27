Cymbiotika Launches New Herbal Sleep Product

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of their newest product, Sleep.

Sleep is packed with calming bioavailable ingredients that relax the body, balance caffeine effects, regulate blood pressure, relieve leg cramps and migraines and encourages a deep, restful sleep. The ingredients that make up these profound benefits are GABA, L-Theanine, Magnesium Bisglycinate, chamomile, tryptophan, melatonin, 5-HTP, vitamin B5 and B6, passionflower and organic cacao. Cymbiotika's Sleep is filled with vitamins, amino acids, herbs and fat compounds that utilizes liposomal technology for optimal delivery and nutrient absorption.

"Our customers have been asking us for a sleep formula for years. We realized that the sleep products currently on the market are filled with additives, fillers and preservatives. We wanted to provide a remedy for our consumers that would have only the best benefits" Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer said.

Cymbitoika's Sleep retails for $38 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take Sleep six days a week with one day off. Customers may take it directly from the bottle, on a spoon or add it to their favorite beverage.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

SOURCE Cymbiotika