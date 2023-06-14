Cymbiotika Named Main Sponsor of San Diego Tennis Open, Event Renamed the Cymbiotika San Diego Open

Cymbiotika

14 Jun, 2023, 12:22 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health and wellness company committed to creating clean, premium nutritional supplements, is proud to announce its partnership as the main sponsor of the prestigious San Diego Open. As a result of this collaboration, the event will now be known as the Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

The announcement was made on June 10th, solidifying Cymbiotika's commitment to supporting the world of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Cymbiotika and the San Diego Open, combining their shared values of excellence, wellness, and community engagement.

The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is set to be one of the most highly anticipated tennis tournaments of the year, attracting top-ranked players from around the globe. Scheduled from September 9th to September 16th, the tournament promises an exciting display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to be the main sponsor of the Cymbiotika San Diego Open and to be associated with such a prestigious event," said Durana Elmi, Cymbiotika Co-founder, and COO. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the global community in pursuing holistic health and wellness. We look forward to a fantastic tournament and a shared celebration of excellence in sports and well-being."

As the Cymbiotika San Diego Open approaches, fans can expect a world-class tournament featuring exciting matches, fan interactions, and various wellness initiatives that Cymbiotika will bring to the event. Through its involvement, Cymbiotika aims to inspire athletes and spectators alike to prioritize their health and well-being, encouraging them to achieve optimal performance both on and off the court.

For more information about the Cymbiotika San Diego Open and to stay updated on the latest news and developments, please visit cymbiotika.com or follow us on social media channels.

