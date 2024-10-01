Cymbiotika Partners with Pressed Juicery to Launch the Immunity Bowl at All 105 Locations Nationwide

Boost Your Health with a Delicious Fusion of Superfoods, Plant-Based Protein, and Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leader in innovative health supplements, has teamed up with the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand Pressed Juicery, to launch the highly anticipated Immunity Bowl. This flavorful, nutrient-packed offering will be available at all 105 Pressed Juicery locations across the United States.

Cymbiotika Immunity Bowl with Liposomal Vitamin C, available at all 105 Pressed Juicery locations nationwide.

The Immunity Bowl features a Plant-Based Tropical Protein Freeze base, a creamy and refreshing dessert alternative rich in probiotics and packing 12 grams of protein per serving. Topped with an assortment of delicious and nutrient-dense superfoods – bananas, goji berries, blueberries, mango chunks, coconut flakes, and bee pollen – this bowl offers an unparalleled blend of taste and health benefits.

The true star of the Immunity Bowl is Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C, drizzled generously over the top. Infused with a natural citrus vanilla flavor, this powerful antioxidant enhances the flavor profile of the bowl while delivering a potent immune boost. Each serving provides 1111% of the Daily Value (DV) of Vitamin C, ensuring maximum absorption thanks to Cymbiotika's advanced liposomal delivery system. Known for promoting radiant skin, reducing inflammation, and improving overall immune function, Liposomal Vitamin C brings both flavor and health to this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

"We are honored to partner with Pressed Juicery to launch the Cymbiotika Immunity Bowl," said Shahab Elmi, CEO of Cymbiotika. "By combining our Liposomal Vitamin C with Pressed Juicery's plant-based protein and nutrient-rich superfoods, we've created a flavorful, nutrient-dense offering that allows people to support their health in a truly enjoyable way."

The Cymbiotika Immunity Bowl: Breakdown

- Base: Plant-Based Tropical Protein Freeze, rich in probiotics and 12g of protein

- Toppings: bananas, goji berries, blueberries, mango chunks, coconut flakes, bee pollen

- Star Ingredient: Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C (Citrus Vanilla Flavor) – 1111% DV

"We're thrilled to partner with Cymbiotika to provide our customers with a powerful solution for immune support," says Andrei Najjar, SVP of Brand for Pressed Juicery. "Our mission has always been to make holistic wellness both accessible and enjoyable, and with flu season on the horizon, there's no better moment to focus on boosting immunity."

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading California nutritional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary protein-infused soft serve and bowls made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 100 Pressed Juicery retail stores in nine states, and is available in nearly 4,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressedjuicery.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

About Cymbiotika

Founded by Chervin Jafarieh, Shahab Elmi & Durana Elmi in 2018, Cymbiotika is a health and wellness brand dedicated to creating the most advanced nutritional supplements on the market. Using science-backed formulas, Cymbiotika offers products that help optimize health and longevity. The company's focus on innovation,sustainability, and high-quality sourcing has fueled its rapid growth, making it a trusted name in the wellness industry. Cymbiotika's products are designed to nourish the body from the inside out, from liposomal delivery technology to organic, bioavailable ingredients.

The Immunity Bowl is now available at all Pressed Juicery locations for a limited time. Don't miss your chance to taste health and boost your immunity with this delicious collaboration! See what all the hype is about here !

