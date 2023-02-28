Cymbiotika Ranks No. 22 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Regions Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Cymbiotika is No. 22 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington.

"Cymbiotika is proud to be on this prestigious list for the second year in a row. Cymbiotika's growth can be attributed to our hard-working team members and devoted customers," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2021.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outstanding impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead; these are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent, and in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

SOURCE Cymbiotika