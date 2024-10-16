Cymbiotika Secures $30 Million in Debt Financing to Strengthen Growth and Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading wellness and supplement brand committed to revolutionizing health through innovative, science-backed formulations, has announced the successful completion of a $30 million debt financing round. The financing was led by RevTek Capital, an industry-leading capital provider specializing in strategic debt financing for high-growth companies.

The partnership with RevTek Capital allows Cymbiotika to strengthen its balance sheet and provides the necessary working capital to support key initiatives, including expansion into retail, entering the Canadian market, and enhancing infrastructure and automation. These efforts are expected to drive exponential revenue and EBITDA growth in 2025 and beyond.

Cymbiotika selected RevTek Capital due to their proven ability to offer flexible financing solutions tailored to high-growth companies. This funding will not only accelerate the company's product innovation pipeline but also fortify Cymbiotika's operational efficiency and support continued investment in delivering premium, high-quality supplements to its rapidly expanding customer base.

"The successful completion of this financing round signifies the strength of our brand, the value of our products, and our immense potential in the market," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "RevTek Capital made the entire process incredibly smooth and easy for us. Their team's deep knowledge and expertise were evident every step of the way, and they provided invaluable guidance in structuring this financing. This partnership allows us to further scale our operations, enter new markets, and drive long-term sustainable growth. We're excited for the road ahead and our continued mission to empower individuals to take control of their health."

The financing will also provide Cymbiotika with the resources to optimize its supply chain and scale its digital and omnichannel marketing efforts, ensuring the company is well-positioned to meet both its immediate and long-term growth goals.

Scott Peters, CEO and Founder of RevTek Capital, added, "Cymbiotika is a remarkable company that has grown rapidly by staying true to its mission of delivering premium wellness products. At RevTek, we are proud to partner with forward-thinking companies like Cymbiotika that are making a meaningful impact on people's lives. We look forward to supporting their continued success and growth."

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a premier wellness company dedicated to creating clean, natural products that enhance overall health and longevity. With a focus on scientifically advanced formulations, Cymbiotika combines cutting-edge research with high-quality ingredients to help customers achieve optimal health.

For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About RevTek Capital:

RevTek Capital is an industry-leading capital provider offering strategic debt financing of $2 million to $20 million+ in tranches to innovative companies with predictable annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $5 million to $75 million. The funding is used for accelerating organic sales growth and enhancing infrastructure for rapidly scaling operations. RevTek is an excellent alternative to equity, while customizing each company's debt structure based on its unique accomplishments and circumstances.

With years of lending and entrepreneurial experience, RevTek delivers tailored credit solutions to growing companies nationwide, helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses while maximizing enterprise value for owners, management teams, and shareholders. Additionally, RevTek's professional team brings extensive marketing and operations expertise to assist their clients in achieving success.

