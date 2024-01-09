Cymbiotika Set to Launch Liver Health+: A Revolutionary Formula For Optimal Liver Health

SAN DIEGO , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking formula, Liver Health+. This one-of-a-kind product will debut on January 9th, 2024.

Liver Health+ is meticulously crafted to promote optimal liver function and is designed to be incorporated into your everyday routine. With a unique blend of liver-protective vitamins, herbs, and nutrients, our formula helps keep the liver functioning optimally so you can feel and perform your best.

Key Benefits of Liver Health+:

  1. Enhance Detoxification
  2. Reduce Inflammation
  3. Prevent Liver Damage
  4. Promote Liver Regeneration
  5. Support Bile Production
  6. Regulate Liver Enzymes

"We are excited to introduce Liver Health+ to our supplement line. This innovative formula will further enhance your wellness routine and support your liver and gallbladder in the most comprehensive way," says Dr. Pejman Taghavi, who sits on Cymbiotika's Board of Advisors.

Liver Health+ will be available for purchase at the retail price of $48 exclusively through Cymbiotika's official website, cymbiotika.com.

For more information about Liver Health+ and other Cymbiotika products, please visit Cymbiotika.com.

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

