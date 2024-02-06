Cymbiotika Unveils Cutting-Edge Dish Soap as the Latest Addition to its Home Line

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, one of the fastest-growing health and wellness companies, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Dish Soap. This revolutionary addition to the Cymbiotika family revolutionizes how we approach dishwashing. It is a powerful, plant-based formula and a naturally moisturizing and nourishing dish soap.

Cymbiotika's Dish Soap, available for purchase starting February 6th, 2024, is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing consumers with products that prioritize health and the environment. Crafted with a meticulous blend of natural ingredients, this dish soap is free from toxins, fragrances, and other endocrine disruptors commonly found in traditional cleaning products, ensuring a safer and more nourishing experience for customers worldwide.

Key Features of Cymbiotika's Dish Soap:

  1. Free of toxins
  2. Free of fragrances
  3. Biodegradable
  4. Environmentally friendly
  5. Infused with blood orange essential oils
  6. Formulated with banana leaf extract
  7. Effortlessly cuts through grease and grime
  8. Hydrates and safeguards the skin's natural barrier

CEO and Founder of Cymbiotika, Shahab Elmi, states: "We believe in creating products that enhance every aspect of our customer's lives. With the introduction of this one-of-a-kind Dish Soap, we are proud to offer a powerful yet gentle solution for the heart of the home."

You can purchase Cymbiotika Dish Soap on Cymbiotika.com for $24. Refills are priced at $26, and families can enjoy additional savings with the full kit, available at $34.

About Cymbiotika
Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2019, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

