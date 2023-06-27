Cymbiotika's Inflammatory Health Wins 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year

News provided by

Cymbiotika

27 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health and wellness company committed to creating clean, premium nutritional supplements, is thrilled to announce that its product, Inflammatory Health, has been honored as the winner of the prestigious 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year. The award recognizes Cymbiotika's ability to create revolutionary formulas that support bone and joint health and promote overall well-being.

Inflammatory Health, launched by Cymbiotika on January 24th, 2022, has experienced remarkable success since its introduction to the market. As one of Cymbiotika's top-selling products, it has gained recognition for its exceptional quality, efficacy, and innovative approach to combating inflammation and promoting joint mobility.

The Mindful Awards represent a benchmark for excellence within the health and wellness industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate outstanding dedication to creating products that enhance consumers' lives. Cymbiotika's Inflammatory Health stood out in a highly competitive field due to its remarkable formulation, extensive research, and positive customer feedback.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year for our Inflammatory Health supplement," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of providing our customers with premium, science-backed products that make a real difference in their lives. We will always push the boundaries of innovation in the health industry to help individuals achieve optimal health."

Thoughtfully formulated, Cymbiotika's combination of Nobiletin, PEA, and Curcumin can help break down inflammation and help individuals maintain a healthy inflammatory response to support homeostasis and overall health. These ingredients have been shown to significantly support healthy inflammation, so customers can function at their peak potential and get back to doing what they love.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its award-winning Inflammatory Health supplement, please visit Cymbiotika.com.

SOURCE Cymbiotika

Also from this source

EY Announces Shahab Elmi of Cymbiotika as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

Cymbiotika Named Main Sponsor of San Diego Tennis Open, Event Renamed the Cymbiotika San Diego Open

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.