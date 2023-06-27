Cymbiotika's Inflammatory Health Wins 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health and wellness company committed to creating clean, premium nutritional supplements, is thrilled to announce that its product, Inflammatory Health, has been honored as the winner of the prestigious 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year. The award recognizes Cymbiotika's ability to create revolutionary formulas that support bone and joint health and promote overall well-being.

Inflammatory Health, launched by Cymbiotika on January 24th, 2022, has experienced remarkable success since its introduction to the market. As one of Cymbiotika's top-selling products, it has gained recognition for its exceptional quality, efficacy, and innovative approach to combating inflammation and promoting joint mobility.

The Mindful Awards represent a benchmark for excellence within the health and wellness industry, recognizing companies that demonstrate outstanding dedication to creating products that enhance consumers' lives. Cymbiotika's Inflammatory Health stood out in a highly competitive field due to its remarkable formulation, extensive research, and positive customer feedback.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Mindful Award for Bone and Joint Health Product of the Year for our Inflammatory Health supplement," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of providing our customers with premium, science-backed products that make a real difference in their lives. We will always push the boundaries of innovation in the health industry to help individuals achieve optimal health."

Thoughtfully formulated, Cymbiotika's combination of Nobiletin, PEA, and Curcumin can help break down inflammation and help individuals maintain a healthy inflammatory response to support homeostasis and overall health. These ingredients have been shown to significantly support healthy inflammation, so customers can function at their peak potential and get back to doing what they love.

For more information about Cymbiotika and its award-winning Inflammatory Health supplement, please visit Cymbiotika.com.

SOURCE Cymbiotika