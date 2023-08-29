Cymbiotika's Wellness Approach Extends to Cleaning

Cymbiotika

29 Aug, 2023, 13:09 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health, is thrilled to unveil its newest line: Cymbiotika Home. This exciting launch marks a new chapter in creating an environment where health and wellness seamlessly integrate with daily living.

Cymbiotika Home is set to revolutionize how you clean and nurture your living space. With a deep commitment to health, sustainability, and the well-being of families, Cymbiotika presents four new products that transcend traditional household essentials:

  1. Probiotic Hand Soap: A revolutionary blend of probiotics and essential oils that cleanse and nurture your skin, providing a gentle yet effective way to maintain hand hygiene.

  2. Probiotic Hand Lotion: Formulated with almond oil and shea butter, this buttery soft lotion retains the natural pH balance of your skin while improving skin tone, hydration, and texture.

  3. Laundry Detergent: A dual-action concentrated laundry detergent containing our unique stain-lifting enzyme blend. Formulated to keep your fabrics soft and colors vibrant, this formula works synergistically with our banana extract to be tough on stains but gentle enough on the skin.

  4. Multi-Purpose Spray: Made with a powerful blend of five enzymes, this streak-free formula breaks down stains and grime from everyday surfaces while neutralizing unwanted scents and odors with Zinc Salts.

"At Cymbiotika, our commitment has always been to provide natural solutions that empower individuals to live healthier, happier lives," said Dr. Pejman Taghavi, Cymbiotika's Board of Advisors member. "With the launch of Cymbiotika Home, we're excited to extend this commitment to the very spaces we inhabit."

Launching on August 29th, Cymbiotika Home embodies the essence of nature's harmony. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with essential oils, enzymes, pre and probiotics, and nourishing skincare components to keep your home clean and your loved ones safe and healthy.

About Cymbiotika
Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

