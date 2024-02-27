Cyngn Announces Date for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN) will announce its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, after the close of market.

The financial results will be available on the Cyngn website under "News & Events" at https://investors.cyngn.com/.  The Company will not host an earnings call.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:
Website: https://cyngn.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected]; 650-204-1551

