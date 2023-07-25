Cyngn Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn, Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, will announce its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Cyngn website under "Events & Presentations" at https://investors.cyngn.com/. A replay of the call will also be available via this link.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free: 877-407-0890 International: 201-389-0918

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Website: https://cyngn.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Investor Contact: Ben Mimmack, [email protected]

Media Contact: Bill Ong, [email protected]

SOURCE Cyngn