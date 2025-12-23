Cyngn Partners with Chandler Automation, Expands into Agriculture

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced that Chandler Automation has joined its dealer network and will begin offering Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger to food processors and packers in the agriculture sector.

Chandler Automation partners with Cyngn to bring autonomous material handling solutions to food processors nationwide.

Chandler Automation is a full-service partner in factory automation, specializing in optical sorting, inspection, robotic palletizing, and custom processing machinery. Known for delivering tailored, high-performance systems, Chandler empowers food processors to reduce labor costs, boost efficiency, and stay competitive with the latest in automation technology. With a commitment to integrity, service, and customer satisfaction, Chandler is the trusted guide from concept to commissioning.

Under this new partnership, Chandler Automation will offer the DriveMod Tugger, enabling food producers to automate high-frequency, repetitive material transport between upstream processing lines and downstream inspection, packaging, and palletizing systems. The partnership builds on Cyngn's momentum expanding DriveMod deployments across multiple industries .

"Chandler Automation is deeply embedded in the food processing ecosystem, and their team is trusted across the agriculture sector," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "As food producers increase their investment in automation, the ability to autonomously move product between processing, inspection, and packaging lines becomes a meaningful opportunity to increase uptime and throughput. This partnership represents a strong extension of our work into a new industry vertical."

"Many of our customers have modernized inspection and packaging but still rely on manual transport between stations," said Sean Chandler, CEO of Chandler Automation. "Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology gives us a solution that aligns with the continuous-flow operations our customers are designing."

To join the Cyngn network as a dealer, please visit https://www.cyngn.com/company/dealer-network .

About Chandler Automation

Chandler Automation is a forward-thinking, award-winning automation partner helping food and agricultural processors solve today's toughest operational challenges.

By combining deep industry expertise with advanced automation, controls, and data-driven insights, Chandler designs and integrates systems that reduce labor dependency, increase throughput, and improve consistency across the production line. From targeted upgrades to fully automated turnkey systems, every solution is engineered around the customer's unique operation—not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Chandler's AI-informed design process and connected systems help processors make smarter decisions, anticipate issues before they cause downtime, and continuously optimize performance. Backed by responsive service, long-term support, and a Guaranteed Satisfaction commitment, Chandler Automation delivers more than machines—they deliver confidence, partnership, and measurable results.

Trusted by almond, food, and industrial processors nationwide, Chandler Automation is redefining what's possible on the plant floor—one smart solution at a time.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

