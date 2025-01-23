MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced that it has continued making notable inroads with the automotive manufacturing sector. To date, the company has conducted DriveMod Tugger deployments at varying stages of maturity with no less than five major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or Tier-1 Suppliers.

This traction has led to deployments across the United States and into Mexico, underscoring Cyngn's ability to provide scalable, cross-functional automation in diverse environments.

Cyngn Continues Momentum in Automotive Sector with Several DriveMod Tugger Deployments at Major Automotive Brands.

The announcement today builds upon announcements the company has made in recent months. In October, Cyngn announced two wins in this sector: on October 17th, the Company announced that it had signed a commercial contract with a major manufacturer in the automotive service equipment space; two weeks later, the company announced it had executed a letter of intent to sell multiple DriveMod Tuggers to a global Automotive Supplier. The Company also joined John Deere's supply base in April.

"These exciting milestones reflect a strategic and ongoing effort to target a sector that we know stands to derive value from our solutions," said Lior Tal, Cyngn CEO. "Our DriveMod Tugger tows up to 12,000 pounds, which makes it an excellent solution to handle the high-uptime demands of moving heavy parts across automotive manufacturing floors."

The manufacturing industry is facing a critical talent shortage , with over 620,000 job openings unfilled as of January 2024 and a potential gap of 2.1 million jobs by 2030 . Deloitte's projections further underscore this challenge, estimating that the industry will need around 3.8 million new employees between 2024 and 2033 to keep up with demand. To bridge this workforce gap, leaders are demonstrating a growing need and willingness to invest in automation, with 90% recognizing it as vital to future success. However, only 9% of manufacturers have currently implemented autonomous technologies, leaving substantial room for growth as companies realize the efficiency gains and cost reductions that these innovations offer.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling). For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 7, 2024.

