Cyngn Expands U.S. Patent Portfolio for its Autonomous Vehicle Technologies with 15th Patent

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11760368-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn's novel same-loop adaptive simulation approach that aims to enhance autonomous driving by concurrently using simulated and real-world driving signals to inform the movement of an AV.

Cyngn Patent Portfolio

"Today's announcement shows our company's commitment to innovation and expands our total number of U.S. patents to 15," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "As we further expand our patent portfolio, we are doing so very strategically in order to deliver the best possible product and protect our IP in the process. At present, we have submitted an additional 10 US patents and 20 international patents, which we plan to utilize in the coming years."

Cyngn provides their customers a seamless way to adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

This additional patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement of the procurement of four additional patents for the Company's proprietary technology around vehicle sensors, obstacle detection systems, autonomous driving predictions, and multi-channel object matching and issuance.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number Title Publication Date





US-11760368-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE SIMULATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/19/2023





US-11,747,454 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023





US-11,745,762 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/5/2023





US-11,745,747 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023





US-11,745,750 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE AUTOMATIC GRADING IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023





US-11,679,726 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023





US-11,673,577 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023





US-11,668,833 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023





US-11,651,583 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023





US-11,614,527 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023





US-11,592,565 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION 2/28/2023





US-11,555,928 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023





US-11,372,115 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022





US-11,186,234 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021





US-11,169,271 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021







For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Cyngn Investor/Media Contact:

Bill Ong

Cyngn Inc.

[email protected]

650-204-1551

SOURCE Cyngn