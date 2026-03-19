Cyngn Featured in NVIDIA Article About Building Robots with AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) was recently included in an NVIDIA article highlighting the role of simulation in advancing autonomous robotics development. The blog features Cyngn's use of NVIDIA Isaac Sim to test forklift tire dynamics across varying surfaces and inclines.

Cyngn was recently included in an NVIDIA article highlighting the role of simulation in advancing autonomous robotics development.

The article builds on recent announcements related to Cyngn's development of a simulation and testing environment built using NVIDIA Isaac Sim. In February, the company released a video of the DriveMod Tugger operating in the simulated environment, and on Monday, Cyngn announced that it was also integrating its high-fidelity forklift vehicle models into NVIDIA Isaac Sim.

"Simulation is a core part of how we validate autonomy before it reaches the real world," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Being featured in NVIDIA's website reflects the progress we've made integrating Isaac Sim into our development workflow and using it to improve performance, safety, and deployment readiness."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and can automate 60 labor hours of manual material handling per week. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

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