Cyngn Granted 17th U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted seven additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 17.
MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,089-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn's novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving that aims to incorporate elements of the environment such as regions of interest and objects to inform a series of decisions made by the autonomous vehicle.
"In navigating the dynamic currents of our evolving industry, we are committed to building out a robust patent portfolio to protect our intellectual property," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "These novel inventions help to set us apart by enabling automation solutions with unique value propositions to our customers."
Cyngn aims to provide its customers with advanced automation via its DriveMod autonomous vehicle solutions that leverage state-of-the-art sensors and AI to produce humanlike driving capabilities across multiple vehicle types without requiring site infrastructure overhauls.
This additional patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement of the granting of four additional patents for the Company's proprietary technology around vehicle sensors, obstacle detection systems, autonomous driving predictions, and multi-channel object matching and issuance.
Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:
|
Patent Number
|
Title
|
Publication Date
|
US-11,837,089-B2
|
MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION
|
12/5/2023
|
US-11,767,034-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION
|
9/26/2023
|
US-11,760,368-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE
|
9/19/2023
|
US-11,747,454-B2
|
GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,762-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,747-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,745,750-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE
|
9/5/2023
|
US-11,679,726-B2
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
6/20/2023
|
US-11,673,577-B2
|
SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY
|
6/13/2023
|
US-11,668,833-B2
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
6/6/2023
|
US-11,651,583-B2
|
MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING
|
5/16/2023
|
US-11,614,527-B2
|
SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA
|
3/28/2023
|
US-11,592,565-B2
|
FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION
|
2/28/2023
|
US-11,555,928-B2
|
THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH
|
1/17/2023
|
US-11,372,115-B2
|
VEHICLE LOCALIZATION
|
6/28/2022
|
US-11,186,234-B2
|
VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS
|
11/30/2021
|
US-11,169,271-B2
|
OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS
|
11/9/2021
For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce. Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments. Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).
