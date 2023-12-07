Cyngn Granted 17th U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted seven additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 17.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,089-B2, for the Company's autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn's novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving that aims to incorporate elements of the environment such as regions of interest and objects to inform a series of decisions made by the autonomous vehicle.

Cyngn Patent #17

"In navigating the dynamic currents of our evolving industry, we are committed to building out a robust patent portfolio to protect our intellectual property," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "These novel inventions help to set us apart by enabling automation solutions with unique value propositions to our customers."

Cyngn aims to provide its customers with advanced automation via its DriveMod autonomous vehicle solutions that leverage state-of-the-art sensors and AI to produce humanlike driving capabilities across multiple vehicle types without requiring site infrastructure overhauls.

This additional patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement of the granting of four additional patents for the Company's proprietary technology around vehicle sensors, obstacle detection systems, autonomous driving predictions, and multi-channel object matching and issuance.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number Title Publication Date US-11,837,089-B2 MODULAR EXTENSIBLE BEHAVIORAL DECISION

SYSTEM FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 12/5/2023 US-11,767,034-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF COMPUTATION

ACCELERATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING SYSTEMS 9/26/2023 US-11,760,368-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF SAME-LOOP ADAPTIVE

SIMULATION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/19/2023 US-11,747,454-B2 GRANULARITY-FLEXIBLE EXISTENCE-BASED

OBJECT DETECTION 9/5/2023 US-11,745,762-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE TRAJECTORY

PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 9/5/2023 US-11,745,747-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF ADAPTIVE DISTRIBUTION

OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING COMPUTATIONS 9/5/2023 US-11,745,750-B2 SYSTEM AND METHOD OF LARGE-SCALE

AUTOMATIC GRADING IN AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

USING A DOMAIN-SPECIFIC LANGUAGE 9/5/2023 US-11,679,726-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023 US-11,673,577-B2 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY

PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023 US-11,668,833-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023 US-11,651,583-B2 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023 US-11,614,527-B2 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA

SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023 US-11,592,565-B2 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION 2/28/2023 US-11,555,928-B2 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH

GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023 US-11,372,115-B2 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022 US-11,186,234-B2 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021 US-11,169,271-B2 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce. Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments. Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Investor/Media Contact:

Bill Ong, [email protected]; 650-204-1551

