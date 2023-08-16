Cyngn Reaches Milestone of 10 Granted Patents for Pioneering AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies for Industrial Vehicles

News provided by

Cyngn

16 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Technology leadership that focuses on machine learning, modularity, and multiple use case enablement supported by family of patents granted by USPTO for Autonomous Vehicle Technologies
  • Since May 2023, 4 additional patents granted to Cyngn, bringing total US patents granted to 10
  • 15 additional US patents and 20 international patents have been submitted
  • Proprietary technology stack consists of more than 80 elements that include trade secrets, ranging from sensor fusion to data processing pipelines that allow the company to provide self-driving solutions to a variety of industrial applications

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today released the details of its growing patent family, consisting of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for autonomous vehicle technologies.

"We are pleased to share that the USPTO recently granted us four additional patents, highlighting our novel software-centric methods for developing flexible applied autonomy, which is critical for the rapid deployment of industrial vehicle applications," said Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Patent protection is an important consideration as we build a foundation of differentiated technology that aims to deliver unique competitive advantages to our customers through their adoption of DriveMod-enabled autonomous vehicles ."

In July, the Company announced a partnership with Motrec to launch a fleet of AI-Powered Autonomous Tuggers. Due in part to Cyngn's suite of inventions that contribute to streamlined AV systems like the DriveMod Kit, the Company has been able to accelerate the deployment of Cyngn's AV technology to this vehicle type.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number

Title

Publication Date

US-11,679,726

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

6/20/2023

US-11,673,577

SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

6/13/2023

US-11,668,833

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

6/6/2023

US-11,651,583

MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING

5/16/2023

US-11,614,527

SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM

3/28/2023

US-11,592,565

FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION

2/28/2023

US-11,555,928

THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE

1/17/2023

US-11,372,115

VEHICLE LOCALIZATION

6/28/2022

US-11,186,234

VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS

11/30/2021

US-11,169,271

OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS

11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Cyngn Media Contacts:
Bill Ong
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
650-204-1551

Susan Donahue
Skyya PR for Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN)
[email protected]
651-283-8700

Cyngn Investor Contact:
Ben Mimmack
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
214-587-8533

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn

