Cyngn Reaches Milestone of 10 Granted Patents for Pioneering AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies for Industrial Vehicles

Technology leadership that focuses on machine learning, modularity, and multiple use case enablement supported by family of patents granted by USPTO for Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

, 4 additional patents granted to Cyngn, bringing total US patents granted to 10 15 additional US patents and 20 international patents have been submitted

Proprietary technology stack consists of more than 80 elements that include trade secrets, ranging from sensor fusion to data processing pipelines that allow the company to provide self-driving solutions to a variety of industrial applications

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today released the details of its growing patent family, consisting of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO ) for autonomous vehicle technologies.

"We are pleased to share that the USPTO recently granted us four additional patents, highlighting our novel software-centric methods for developing flexible applied autonomy, which is critical for the rapid deployment of industrial vehicle applications," said Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer of Cyngn. "Patent protection is an important consideration as we build a foundation of differentiated technology that aims to deliver unique competitive advantages to our customers through their adoption of DriveMod-enabled autonomous vehicles ."

In July, the Company announced a partnership with Motrec to launch a fleet of AI-Powered Autonomous Tuggers . Due in part to Cyngn's suite of inventions that contribute to streamlined AV systems like the DriveMod Kit , the Company has been able to accelerate the deployment of Cyngn's AV technology to this vehicle type.

Cyngn's patent family is comprised of the following granted patents:

Patent Number Title Publication Date US-11,679,726 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 6/20/2023 US-11,673,577 SYSTEM AND METHODS OF ADAPTIVE RELEVANCY PREDICTION FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING 6/13/2023 US-11,668,833 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 6/6/2023 US-11,651,583 MULTI-CHANNEL OBJECT MATCHING 5/16/2023 US-11,614,527 SELF-ADAPTIVE LIDAR-CAMERA SYNCHRONIZATION SYSTEM 3/28/2023 US-11,592,565 FLEXIBLE MULTI-CHANNEL FUSION PERCEPTION 2/28/2023 US-11,555,928 THREE-DIMENSIONAL OBJECT DETECTION WITH GROUND REMOVAL INTELLIGENCE 1/17/2023 US-11,372,115 VEHICLE LOCALIZATION 6/28/2022 US-11,186,234 VEHICLE SENSOR SYSTEMS 11/30/2021 US-11,169,271 OBSTACLE DETECTION SYSTEMS 11/9/2021

For a comprehensive view of Cyngn's patents focused on modularity and flexibility of autonomous vehicle systems with multiple sensor modalities and configurations, please visit the USPTO .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

