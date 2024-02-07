Cyngn Releases Hands-Off Automatic Unhitching Capabilities for Industrial Autonomous Vehicles

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), has announced the release of its Auto-unhitch capability, a hands-off solution for our industrial autonomous vehicles to drop off cargo. This new feature enables organizations to automate the entire tugging workflow, enhancing operational efficiency and bringing greater value to customers.

Embedded within Enterprise Autonomy Suite (EAS), Cyngn's fleet management and analytics software, Auto-unhitch seamlessly integrates with customers' existing workflows. With just a simple touch of a button, a DriveMod Tugger can autonomously navigate to a designated stop, unload cargo without relying on staff, and then return to a central staging area for the pickup of new carts. The operators' ability to activate this feature for any autonomous vehicle mission significantly enhances their capacity to streamline operational tasks while simultaneously addressing labor shortages.

"Implementing Auto-unhitch for our autonomous vehicle fleet represents a significant milestone in broadening our customer reach and catering to the diverse needs of businesses," said Cyngn Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "This advancement plays a crucial role in realizing the vision of fully autonomous workflows, eliminating the need to manually unload inventory. This not only allows customers to significantly improve productivity by minimizing vehicle idle time between stations but also empowers operators to focus on more valuable responsibilities."

Cyngn's Auto-unhitch capabilities include:

  • Seamless Integration: Allows operators to incorporate automatic unhitching into existing workflows, which can be programmed before the shift begins.
  • Safety Features: Includes audible tones and an on-screen alert to notify employees before the vehicle automatically unhitches cargo.
  • Manual Mode: An on-vehicle toggle switch easily enables operators to manually open or close the hitch on their own.

Auto-unhitch represents one of many DriveMod-enabled skills that can help organizations revolutionize how work gets done. Recognizing that different companies have unique requirements, DriveMod offers a versatile set of capabilities, allowing businesses to tailor their autonomous solutions to not only specific environments, but also tasks. This flexibility ensures that Cyngn's technology aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of customers, providing a customizable end-to-end autonomous industrial vehicle solution.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

