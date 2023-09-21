Cyngn to Attend the American Automotive Summit in Detroit to Capitalize on Its Momentum in Manufacturing

News provided by

Cyngn

21 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, will attend the American Automotive Summit on October 24-25 at the MGM Grand in Detroit. The American Automotive Summit is a leadership-focused meeting about improving plant floor operations and manufacturing strategy globally. The summit provides insights and strategies to enhance the professional development of executives involved in automotive manufacturing, operations, design, engineering, supply chain quality, and innovation.

Continue Reading
Cyngn to Attend the American Automotive Summit in Detroit to Capitalize on Its Momentum in Manufacturing
Cyngn to Attend the American Automotive Summit in Detroit to Capitalize on Its Momentum in Manufacturing

"The American Automotive Summit is an opportunity for us to meet with manufacturing decision makers and stay at the forefront of trends and developments disrupting the manufacturing and operations sector," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "We look forward to participating in the conference and conversations around automating the supply chain and how our technology can transform the future of warehouse automation."

This year's summit will examine key case studies around how workforce management, manufacturing process optimization, quality and cost management, and automation are being rolled out across the world.

If you'd like to meet with executives from Cyngn while at the American Automotive Summit, visit Cyngn at Booth B or contact the team by visiting https://www.cyngn.com/contact.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Cyngn Media Contacts:
Bill Ong
Cyngn Inc.
[email protected]
650-204-1551

Susan Donahue
Skyya PR for Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN)
[email protected]
651-283-8700

SOURCE Cyngn

Also from this source

Cyngn Secures Four New Patents for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Arauco and Cyngn Select South Carolina Facility to Spearhead Electrification and Automation Rollout

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.