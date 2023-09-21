DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, will attend the American Automotive Summit on October 24-25 at the MGM Grand in Detroit. The American Automotive Summit is a leadership-focused meeting about improving plant floor operations and manufacturing strategy globally. The summit provides insights and strategies to enhance the professional development of executives involved in automotive manufacturing, operations, design, engineering, supply chain quality, and innovation.

Cyngn to Attend the American Automotive Summit in Detroit to Capitalize on Its Momentum in Manufacturing

"The American Automotive Summit is an opportunity for us to meet with manufacturing decision makers and stay at the forefront of trends and developments disrupting the manufacturing and operations sector," said Lior Tal, chief executive officer of Cyngn. "We look forward to participating in the conference and conversations around automating the supply chain and how our technology can transform the future of warehouse automation."

This year's summit will examine key case studies around how workforce management, manufacturing process optimization, quality and cost management, and automation are being rolled out across the world.

If you'd like to meet with executives from Cyngn while at the American Automotive Summit, visit Cyngn at Booth B or contact the team by visiting https://www.cyngn.com/contact .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

