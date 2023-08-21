Cyngn To Present at the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced that it will present virtually at the upcoming HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023. Cyngn CEO Lior Tal will provide an overview of the company and as well as updates on its latest commercial successes.

The presentation will be available on demand through the link here from 7:00a.m EDT.

HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference

HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 11, 2023 from 7:00a.m. EDT

Speaker: Lior Tal, Chief Executive Officer

Lior will deliver an update on the company, including details of Cyngn's recent commercial successes, including:

Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder updates, and more can be found at https://investors.cyngn.com .

About Lior Tal

Lior Tal has served as Cyngn's CEO and Director since October 2016 and from June 2016 to October 2016 as the Company's COO. Prior to Cyngn, he was director of international growth and partnerships at Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc.) where he worked from April 2011 to June 2016. Lior co-founded Snaptu (acquired by Facebook) in September 2007 and was vice president of business development until May 2011. Prior to that, he was a partner at Barzam, Tal, Lerer Attorneys at Law & Patent Attorneys from March 2004 to August 2007. Lior has also held leadership roles at Actimize (acquired by NICE), DiskSites (acquired by EMC) and Odigo (acquired by Comverse). Lior holds an LLM in law from Tel Aviv University and a BA in business management from Reichman University.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Cyngn Investor Contact:

Ben Mimmack

Cyngn Inc.

[email protected]

214-587-8533

Cyngn Media Contacts:

Bill Ong

Cyngn Inc.

[email protected]

650-204-1551

Susan Donahue

Skyya PR for Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN)

[email protected]

651-283-8700

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn