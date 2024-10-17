Cyngn's Next-Gen 12,000 lb. DriveMod Tugger Deploying With Customers, Including Commercial Contract With Major Automotive Equipment Manufacturer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced a commercial deployment of its next-generation DriveMod Tugger , featuring a recent upgrade to 12,000-pound towing capacity, with a customer that is a major manufacturer of automotive service equipment. Furthermore, next-gen DriveMod Tuggers have been used in several pilot deployments with automotive and defense customers in recent weeks, highlighting continued traction in focal sectors that have been previously emphasized by Cyngn. These deployments not only underscore the growing commercial interest in Cyngn's AI-powered solutions but also highlight the Company's ability to efficiently bring autonomous vehicles online at diverse customer facilities across manufacturing and logistics.

Cyngn's Next-Gen 12,000 lb. DriveMod Tugger Deploying With Customers

The production customer, a major manufacturer in the automotive service equipment space, is embarking on a multi-faceted strategy to adopt new industrial automation technologies. With evolving growth and production demands, they turned to Cyngn to help tackle challenges related to labor shortages, high operational costs, and increased safety requirements.

This announcement follows the recent achievement of the first next-generation 12,000 lb. DriveMod-enabled MT-160 Tugger being built at Motrec's state-of-the-art facility. This state-of-the-art autonomous tugger is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety, and provide valuable insights through Cyngn Insight—the simple software tools that enable customers to harness Cyngn's AI-powered DriveMod autonomous vehicle technology.

"By deploying Cyngn solutions, we're empowering our customers to handle their material transport needs efficiently, conveniently, and reliably," said Cyngn's Chief Executive Officer, Lior Tal. "Businesses are increasingly seeking technology that not only meets their immediate needs but also adapts to the future growth of their operations. Our next-gen DriveMod Tugger delivers on both fronts."

The latest DriveMod Tugger model, featuring a motor controller upgrade from Motrec, doubles the towing capacity of its predecessor to deliver an even more robust solution that can address additional material handling applications of large-scale industrial operations. This advancement reflects the strong market demand for smarter but proven vehicle solutions and underscores the growing commercial momentum of Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod technology.

This deployment builds upon the company's recent announcement that its DriveMod Tuggers are now available for outdoor use cases .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

