CYNTHIA DELGADO AND NEIL POWE NAMED TO TIME100 HEALTH LIST FOR FIGHTING KIDNEY TRANSPLANT BIAS

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has included the co-chairs of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF)/ American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Task Force on Reassessing the Inclusion of Race in Diagnosing Kidney Diseases, among its first-ever list of the 100 most influential people in global health. The magazine recognized Cynthia Delgado, MD, FASN and Neil Powe, MD, MPH, MBA for their efforts to correct racial bias in the algorithm used to diagnose kidney diseases, an algorithm that often determines access to a kidney transplant.

In 2020, the NKF-ASN Task Force's final report outlined a new race-free approach to estimate kidney function. Recommendations included adopting a new equation incorporating data from a more diverse patient population to eliminate the variable of race from kidney function estimates. For decades, Black Americans have been less likely to be wait-listed for or to receive a kidney transplant than their White counterparts, despite being two to four times more likely to experience kidney failure.

TIME included NKF/ASN Task Force co-chairs in its first-ever list of the 100 most influential people in global health. Post this

Under the updated, race-free algorithm, some Black patients recently received modified times on the wait list for a kidney transplant. In addition to recommending the use of the race-free algorithm, the Task Force also recommended national efforts to facilitate increased, routine, and timely use of cystatin C, especially to confirm estimated GFR in adults who are at risk for or have chronic kidney disease (CKD), because combining filtration markers (creatinine and cystatin C) is more accurate and would support better clinical decisions than either marker alone. The decision prompted the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network's re-evaluation of race-based estimating equations for transplant listing and donor eligibility. These changes mean that access to kidney transplantation is more equitably available to all patients.

The TIME100 Health List recognizes the world's most influential individuals in health across five categories: Innovators, Titans, Pioneers, Leaders, and Catalysts. The full list and related tributes are currently available at https://time.com/collection/time100-health/ and will appear in the May 13, 2024 print issue of TIME., available on newsstands on Friday, May 3.

About the American Society of Nephrology

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 22,000 members representing 141 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org and follow us on Facebook.com, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

