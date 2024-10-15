Cytosurge and Lexogen Partner to Advance Live-Cell Sequencing

Collaboration to Enable Sequencing of Cellular Biopsies

ZÜRICH and VIENNA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytosurge AG, a leader in single-cell manipulation, and Lexogen, a pioneer in RNA sequencing solutions, have announced their partnership to advance live-cell sequencing (Live-seq). The collaboration integrates Cytosurge's FluidFM® OMNIUM platform with Lexogen's LUTHOR HD kit to offer a streamlined workflow that preserves cell viability, making live-cell sequencing more accessible and scalable for researchers. For more details, download the shared application note.

Live-seq is a groundbreaking technology developed at ETH Zurich and EPFL, Switzerland, that allows the sequencing of a cell's transcriptome while keeping the cell alive. This represents a paradigm shift from traditional methods that kill cells during sampling, providing new opportunities for dynamic, time-resolved transcriptomic studies. Cytosurge's FluidFM® technology enables gentle extraction of cytoplasmic biopsies without harming the cell. Extremely low amounts of RNA (typically <1 pg) in such biopsies demand exceptionally sensitive RNA-Seq library preparation which is where Lexogen's LUTHOR HD kit excels. LUTHOR detects thousands of genes from RNA quantities as low as 0.15 pg - well below the total RNA content of a cell - and thus ideal for Live-seq.

Driving Progress toward Scalable and Complete Live-seq Solutions

The partnership aims to provide a scalable, easy-to-use workflow for Live-seq, allowing researchers to analyze the transcriptomes of individual cells over time, track gene expression changes in living cells without disrupting their natural processes, and potentially lead to breakthroughs in cellular biology and therapeutic development.

"Partnering with Lexogen is a crucial step in advancing our mission of providing precise single-cell analysis," said Pascal Behr, Ph.D., CEO of Cytosurge. "The combination of our FluidFM® technology and Lexogen's ultra-sensitive library prep kit allows us to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for Live-seq, opening new avenues in transcriptomics research."

Lexogen's LUTHOR HD technology uses THOR® amplification ensuring reliable results even with minimal RNA input. When combined with the FluidFM to collect RNA-containing biopsies from living cells, it enables researchers to analyze complex cellular processes with unprecedented sensitivity. "This partnership opens new possibilities to track how individual cells change over time, especially in fields like cancer research, where subtle changes in cell populations can have significant implications," said Filippo Passardi, Ph.D., Product Manager at Lexogen.

Cytosurge and Lexogen already share promising results demonstrating the generation of high-quality transcriptome data using LUTHOR HD on biopsies collected via the FluidFM® OMNIUM platform. "This partnership is not only advancing our offerings but has the potential to revolutionize transcriptomics research," added Dario Ossola, Ph.D., Product Manager at Cytosurge.

Future Developments

The collaboration will focus on analyzing more cell types and expanding the Live-seq workflow to support multiple time points. Both companies are committed to making this technology available to a wider audience, providing an affordable, scalable solution for labs around the world.

About Cytosurge

Cytosurge AG develops innovative solutions using FluidFM® technology for single-cell manipulation. Their platform combines microfluidics and force feedback, enabling delicate cell interactions that enhance the understanding of cellular processes. With over 120 FluidFM® systems installed globally, Cytosurge is at the forefront of single-cell research.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a leader in RNA sequencing, providing cutting-edge solutions for transcriptomics research. Their products are designed to meet the needs of the scientific community, offering end-to-end solutions that deliver high-quality, reliable results.

For more information, visit Cytosurge's and Lexogen's websites.

Contacts

Cytosurge AG

Sabina Packeiser, PhD, Head of Marketing

Phone +41 43 544 87 00

Email: [email protected]

Lexogen

Amra Dedic

Brand and Event Manager

Phone +43 660 69 66 045

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEXOGEN