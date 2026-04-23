Cyware Again Named to Cyber66 List of Hottest Privately Held Security Companies

2026 Industry Report Identifies Overwhelming Customer Demand to Secure Agentic AI Use Cases

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leader in AI-powered threat intelligence operationalization, secure threat sharing and collaboration, and Agentic AI based security orchestration and automation, today announced it has been named to the Citizens JMP Cyber66 list of the most innovative and promising private cybersecurity companies. This marks Cyware's third inclusion on the list, reflecting continued momentum in the company's approach to operational threat intelligence.

Compiled annually by JMP Securities, a Citizens company, the Cyber66 highlights high-growth private cybersecurity companies distinguished by technological innovation, market opportunity, and customer adoption. Cyware's repeat inclusion on this list is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering advanced threat intelligence solutions that help organizations apply threat intelligence more effectively within security operations.

According to the 2026 Cyber66 report, over 70% of cybersecurity companies are seeing customer demand for security controls tied to agentic AI use cases, reinforcing the need for more structured and operational approaches to applying intelligence and automation within security environments.

"We are honored to be named to the Cyber66 list again, recognizing Cyware's continued focus and innovation on protecting customers," said Anuj Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyware. "Cyware remains committed to advancing agentic AI driven threat intelligence management, and threat sharing and collaboration, to accelerate targeted response to today's cyber attacks."

Cyware helps organizations operationalize threat intelligence and strengthen collective defense with agentic AI-powered threat intelligence management by embedding intelligence directly into investigation, detection, and response workflows. Its platform leverages an agentic system that supports threat ingestion, enrichment, sharing, and orchestrated action across security operations environments.

This year, Cyware introduced its Agentic Fabric approach, which builds on its AI Fabric foundation to bring agent AI-driven workflows into security operations. These capabilities help analysts apply threat intelligence more consistently, reduce manual effort, and improve coordination across teams.

To learn more about Cyware, visit www.cyware.com.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in Agentic AI-powered operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively. From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into action.

SOURCE Cyware