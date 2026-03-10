Forbes Recognizes Cyware as One of America's Best Startup Employers of 2026

Recognition reflects company growth, employee satisfaction and workplace reputation

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the leader in AI-powered threat intelligence operationalization secure threat sharing and collaboration, as well as Agentic AI based security orchestration and automation, today announced its inclusion in Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2026 list . Cyware was one of 57 cybersecurity-focused companies and one of the three New Jersey headquartered companies, included in this year's ranking.

The annual list, produced in partnership with Statista, evaluates privately held U.S. startups based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth. According to Forbes, more than 2,700 companies were assessed using a data-driven methodology that analyzed media sentiment, online employee reviews, compensation and benefits policies, and two-year growth indicators including headcount and hiring activity. Approximately seven million data points were considered in determining the final list of companies.

In 2025, U.S.-based startups accounted for $274 billion in venture funding, representing 64% of global startup investment, according to Crunchbase data. The AI sector received $211 billion of that total.

"This recognition is a reflection of our team—their dedication, collaboration, and the culture they've helped build as we continue to grow," said Anuj Goel, co-founder and CEO of Cyware. "Our focus remains on building AI-powered cybersecurity technology that organizations rely on every day to stay ahead of evolving threats and strengthen their overall cyber resilience."

Cyware supports large enterprises in financial, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and other key sectors, government agencies and information-sharing communities in integrating threat intelligence into detection and response workflows. Over the past year, the company expanded adoption across global markets and advanced platform capabilities across cyber intelligence operationalization, automation and agentic AI workflows.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

