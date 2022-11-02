D CEO Magazine Honors Matt Autry With "Rising Star" Award

Valor's president of oil and gas division takes top honor at 2022 D CEO Energy Awards Gala

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a professional service provider specializing in mineral rights management and software-based business solutions, is pleased to announce that Matt Autry was recently honored with the "Rising Star" award at the 2022 D CEO Energy Awards . The annual award recognizes the North Texas executive who best exemplifies the qualities and character of a future leader in the oil and gas industry. The magazine feted all 28 finalists of the 2022 D CEO Energy Awards at a recent gala in the Arts District Mansion in Dallas.

Matt Autry

"I am humbled and honored to have been selected to receive D CEO's Rising Star Award," says Matt Autry , president of the oil and gas division at Valor. "Industry recognition of any kind in the energy sector is a special occasion and I'm so thankful to D CEO and all of my colleagues at Valor that made this award possible. Valor is a very special place to work and I'm very fortunate to work with a company that encourages leadership, accountability, and professional development."

D CEO Magazine is an award-winning publication dedicated to covering the commerce, industries, and business leaders making an impact in North Texas. This is the magazine's fifth annual Energy Awards, recognizing the outstanding leaders of the oil and gas, finance, and renewable industries who are demonstrating progress in the energy sector. Adam Powell , Valor's chief accounting officer, was also a finalist for Energy Finance Leader of the Year - and company CEO Joseph DeWoody was named last year's Energy Services and Technology Executive of the Year.

Matt Autry has been with Valor since the company was founded in 2018 and was recently promoted to president of its oil and gas division . In this leadership role, Autry manages a team that's doubled in size in the past year, while working to help clients optimize their mineral management . Though still under the age of 40, he's already an industry veteran with two decades of experience managing mineral rights. Autry has played an instrumental part in Valor's business solutions development, the flagship achievement of which includes the organization's proprietary mineral.tech ® software platform. During his time at Valor, Autry led the effort on behalf of his team to recover hundreds of thousands in otherwise suspended or lost funds for clients, and millions more from divestitures. Autry's oversight ensures that Valor's software is continually evolving and he remains heavily vested in the day-to-day communications with his internal teams to manage platform updates.

As one of the region's leading mineral management companies, Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. Valor's business solutions help manage more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond Valor's business solutions and back-office services in the energy sector to include Valor Ignite ™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

Please visit www.onevalor.com .

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. Valor's professional services extend to Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements, and back-office support.

Media Contact:

Jeff Cheatham

Senior Strategist/Publicist

The Power Group

(972) 961-6171

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor