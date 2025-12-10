Paige Nerios Named Finalist for Women Tech Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

Valor Director of AI & Project Management Named Finalist for Women In Tech Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, is excited to announce that its Director of AI & Project Management, Paige Nerios, was recognized as a finalist in the Women in Tech Global Awards 2025 by WomenTech Network, on the world's largest community for women in tech with more than +13,000 ambassadors in 179 countries. Paige has been named a finalist in the Digital Transformation Leader of the Year category.

Over the past year, Paige has played a pivotal role in advancing Valor's digital transformation efforts. Her leadership has strengthened the company's technical foundation, enhanced internal processes, and supported greater alignment across teams. Through her work modernizing key systems, improving data integrity, and championing new technology initiatives, she has helped position Valor for continued innovation and scalable growth.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Award," said Paige Nerios. "Being part of Valor's innovation journey has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I look forward to continuing our momentum and supporting our team as we advance new technologies and solutions."

This year's competition features an extraordinary 1,760 contestants representing 128 countries across 26 categories, showcasing the global influence and reach of the Women in Tech Global Awards. This celebration shines a spotlight on the innovators and change-makers who are not only advancing technology but also championing inclusion, driving the industry forward.

"On behalf of WomenTech Network, I would like to congratulate Paige and all of our 2025 finalists and nominees for their commitment to innovation, leadership, and creating meaningful impact across the tech industry and their communities. Your contributions exemplify the values of excellence, opportunity, and forward-thinking leadership that drive progress globally. We are honored to have you as part of our inspiring global network," Anna Radulovski, CEO & Founder, WomenTech Network.

About Valor:

Valor is an oil and gas asset management services provider that serves mineral rights owners and oil and gas operators and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

About WomenTech Network: WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech with more than +13,000 Global Ambassadors representing 179 countries. +150,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date in order to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 4.7 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value inclusion.

Learn more about WomenTech Network's events and programs at www.womentech.net.

About Women in Tech Global Awards: The Women in Tech Global Awards recognize women and organizations making significant contributions to the technology industry through leadership, innovation, and impactful initiatives. Hosted by the WomenTech Network, the awards celebrate individuals and teams driving change and creating opportunities for the next generation of women in tech.

