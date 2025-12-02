Valor Promotes Jason Beck to Chief Operating Officer

Valor promotes Jason Beck to COO after almost five years of growth and leadership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Beck to Chief Operating Officer. Beck, a Certified Professional Landman and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, joined Valor in Institutional Mineral Management after a 17-year career overseeing mineral asset management at a large international bank. As he advanced to Director of Mineral Management, he strengthened Valor's institutional business—most notably by spearheading the relationship with a major regional bank. His deep expertise, leadership, and impact across institutional partnerships have earned him this well-deserved promotion.

"Jason is a veteran mineral manager and landman, his promotion to Chief Operating Officer is well deserved. We're excited to see the leadership and operational excellence he'll continue to bring to Valor through this new role," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-Founder of Valor.

"I'm honored to serve as Valor's Chief Operating Officer," said Jason Beck. "Being part of this company's journey from the early days has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I look forward to continuing our momentum and supporting the team as we grow."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas's leading mineral management companies. Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting, mineral management and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics and reporting. Valor provides full mineral management solutions and mineral management software access and support to individuals, family offices, banks, trust and wealth advisors, foundations and universities. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is an oil and gas asset management services provider that serves mineral rights owners and oil and gas operators and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023 & 2024), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023 & 2024), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

