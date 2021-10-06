d1g1t Announces Strategic Partnership With Raymond James Correspondent Services

Business unit of one of the world's leading independent wealth management companies has begun to integrate d1g1t's technology into its platform

Agreement solidifies Toronto-based FinTech firm's growth trajectory, building upon $16 million (CAD) fundraising round earlier this year

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Raymond James Correspondent Services (RJCS). Per the terms of the partnership, RJCS will continue to modernize its technology capabilities by implementing d1g1t's platform, building upon the company's ability to deliver a superior service experience to both advisors and clients that encompasses the entire wealth management lifecycle, including everything from onboarding to portfolio management.

David Burnes, Senior Vice President of Raymond James Correspondent Services, said, "We are delighted to partner with d1g1t, which has quickly established a reputation throughout North America for being a trusted, reliable and innovative technology partner to wealth management businesses of all sizes. While we considered many other providers, it was clear d1g1t's platform was the right choice, with its unique tools and capabilities allowing us to continue to give firms and advisors the best opportunity to meet the ever-changing needs of today's increasingly sophisticated investors."

RJCS is the custody and clearing division of Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJCS serves independent portfolio managers that today manage over $10 billion in assets under management.

The agreement with a top global wealth management firm is the latest validation of the quality of d1g1t's end-to-end enterprise wealth management platform. In June, the company announced it closed a fundraising round worth $16 million (CAD), furthering its ability to develop new products, hire top talent and expand its business in both Canada and the United States.

Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t, Inc., said, "We are excited to team with Raymond James. Partnering with one of the leading wealth management brands in the world not only expands our client base but it affirms what our company can deliver to wealth management businesses of all sizes. We look forward to supporting the advisors and firms on the RJCS platform in the years to come and to building upon this partnership by growing further in the future."

Launched in 2016, d1g1t now has over 60 employees supporting some of the top wealth management firms, multi-family offices, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and broker-dealers in North America serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators. Visit d1g1t.com to learn more and also follow on LinkedIn.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Correspondent Services is the custody and clearing division of Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc. Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,413 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

d 1g1t, Inc. Media Contacts

Michael Dugan or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4852

[email protected] or [email protected]

Raymond James Media Contact

F. Peter Kahnert

SVP, Corporate Communications & Marketing

Raymond James Ltd.

(416) 777-7052

[email protected]

SOURCE d1g1t Inc.