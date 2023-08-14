D2Fit Helps Shake Things Up Before a Workout

The Female Lifestyle Sports Nutrition Brand's Vanilla and Chocolate Protein Blends Are the Perfect Start to Any Workout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Bass James was fed up looking for an interesting, energetic workout that could fit into her Tennessee mother-of-three lifestyle when she launched her high-intensity workout program Dance2fit half a decade ago. James (who is a fitness instructor) approaches workouts as an opportunity for some high-intensity fun rather than a boring routine.

With this in mind, she combined popular hip-hop music with aggressive, full-body workout regimens. Within a couple of years, her new program had exploded in popularity. By 2020, it had grown to include a fanbase of over one million followers.

The rapid growth inspired James to develop her own specialty line of workout supplements, D2Fit Nutrition. This includes a multi-collagen pre-workout formula , a thermogenic 4in1 Kick Start supplement , and a recently released Recovery Greens Superfood Powder .

D2Fit Nutrition also offers a unique pair of Women's Time Release protein powders. These come in both vanilla and chocolate flavors and deliver a comprehensive dose of protein support. The formula consists of four sources of protein:

Whey protein reduces appetite, is quickly digested, and helps with muscle mass and overall strength.

Whey isolate is a health supplement that has virtually no fats, carbs, or cholesterol and functions as one of the most complete forms of protein available.

Egg Albumin is a high-quality, pro-muscle-mass protein that is sourced from egg whites and is equipped with all of the essential amino acids the body requires.

Casein is a dairy protein that digests slowly and is thought to reduce muscle protein breakdown and help with muscle growth.

D2Fit's protein products combine these four ingredients with collagen to create a time-release formula that helps to fuel the body and accelerates workout results. It even has the added benefit of helping support healthy skin, nails, hair, joints, and bones.

"D2Fit takes the idea of protein powders to the next level," declares James, "Our protein powders provide nuanced support both before and during a workout and keep benefiting the body afterwards. It's the ideal supplement to help amp up your exercise and make every session as effective as possible."

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

Andre James

D2Fit, LLC

865-599-6508

[email protected]

