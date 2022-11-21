D2Fit Kickstarts the Weight Loss This Holiday Season

Keeping the Weight Off During the Holidays Is Tough. D2Fit's 4 in 1 Kickstart Thermogenic Supplement Can Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to feel like you've gained a half a dozen pounds or more over the holiday season. Excessive eating, poor food choices, busy schedules, lack of sleep, and the inability to fit in routine items like exercise can lead to feeling heavier. But the short-term bloating and water retention is actually a minor concern for most. In fact, on average, a person only gains roughly a single pound during the holidays. The problem comes from the fact that the extra pound often isn't lost during the rest of the year. Instead, it sticks around, adding up as one holiday season follows the next.

Jessica Bass James is well aware of the struggle to lose (or at the least maintain) weight over the holidays. It's a concern that many of the fitness icon's followers struggle with — and something that James herself has taken multiple steps to address. The first of those initiatives comes in the form of Dance2Fit. The online fitness program helps women from all walks of life come "together from afar" via live online exercise sessions. These are led by James herself, who is known for her lively workouts, which combine hip-hop dancing with exercise routines.

Along with consistent exercise and accountability, James has also created D2Fit Nutrition. The fitness supplement label includes whey protein and preworkout collagen products that help maximize the effectiveness of each session. Critically, it also includes Jame's Women's 4 in 1 Kickstart .

The thermogenic supplement is designed to help burn fat, increase energy levels, support a healthy metabolism, and support appetite control. It includes green tea and green coffee bean extracts along with raspberry ketones. "The 4 in 1 Kickstart is a great tool to help regulate your eating and help you shed those unwanted pounds," says James, "It isn't a magic bullet, though. It's meant to be used along with proper diet and exercise solutions to help create real results." For those looking for a helpful way to stay healthy and accountable when it comes to fitness and food this holiday season, D2Fit's Women's 4 in 1 Kickstart is a great place to begin.

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

