D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout Optimizes a Woman's Workout Sessions

The Female-Focused Fitness Supplement Is Designed To Help Boost Endurance, Focus, and Energy Levels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Working out isn't as easy as it sounds on the surface. It starts with digging deep and finding the commitment and endurance to get through each session over and over again, day after week after month after year. It also requires the focus to research, come up with the right routines, and discover the best communities and programs to facilitate a prolonged fitness effort. In addition, it requires the energy to devote to an effective high-intensity workout, even in the midst of busy schedules and demanding daily responsibilities.

These are all challenges that can make consistent workouts difficult, which is why Jessica Bass James created her fitness supplement D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout . "I don't care if you're a parent, a professional, or both," says James, "Life is busy. It's exhausting. It's demanding. When you finally have a few minutes to yourself, it can be hard to rally and commit to a workout. The Preworkout is designed to give women a leg up when they try to take the time for a little self-care-focused fitness."

James goes on to explain the multi-faceted benefits that come from using her personally designed preworkout formula, "My special formula includes collagen and biotin, so right off the bat, it's good for your hair, skin, nails, and joints — even if you don't actually workout. It also has ingredients like caffeine and L-Carnitine, which can deliver a punchy energy boost right before a session." Taken altogether, the preworkout formula delivers a unique combination of supported endurance, focus, and energy, all of which can help busy women get the most out of every minute of their precious workout time.

"I know working out is a commitment," says James, "But that doesn't mean you have to go through every workout without a little help. This obviously starts with human support — that's why I built my Dance2Fit program, to help women get fit and stay healthy together. But you can also find support in your fitness tools. D2Fit's preworkout formula is specially designed to help women dig deep and commit everything they have to each workout — no matter how busy or exhausting their daily lives are."

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Melanie Hirschorn

(954) 723-6322

[email protected]

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition