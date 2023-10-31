D2Fit Nutrition Is Empowering Workouts in Every Format

News provided by

D2Fit Nutrition

31 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

From In-Person Events to Live Streaming Sessions to Pre-Recorded Videos, the Fitness Supplements Help Women in Every Circumstance Achieve Their Fitness Goals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to work out in 2023. In the post-pandemic world, exercise is a fractionalized activity that can take place at home, outside, online, and at the gym. As individuals sort through their options and look for the fitness formula that works best for their unique needs, it's important that they approach things with a holistic mindset.

"You can't just pick the most convenient option, complete your session, and call it a day," says Jessica Bass James. The fitness icon and founder of the popular fitness community Dance2Fit adds that the ability to tailor the format of a person's workout is a powerful way to stay healthy and fit. However, it still requires a comprehensive action plan for long-term success.

"It doesn't matter if you're following one of my live online sessions, heading to the gym, or replaying a pre-recorded video at the end of the work day," James elaborates. "You need to think about everything your body needs during your workout time — especially if you're working out alone and there's no one to help you stay accountable with hydration, stretching, or staying fueled."

It's easy to incorporate a short burst of dynamic stretching before and after a workout, and hydration is a quick fix, as well, that simply requires a little discipline. However, staying amped up and full of the nutrients and energy required to work out isn't as easy, which is why James developed her line of fitness supplements under the label D2Fit Nutrition.

"D2Fit Nutrition is created to provide nutritional support before, during, and after each workout session," James explains. The line of supplements is targeted toward James' core audience: women seeking to look and feel their best. It includes key products, such as a time-release whey protein formula that uses 4 different sources of protein, helps with muscle growth and recovery, and comes in three different flavors.

The range also has a pre-workout multi-collagen blend, a 4-in-1 thermogenic kickstart energy booster, and a Recovery Greens superfood blend. Taken altogether, D2Fit Nutrition provides a solid source of nutrients that helps women stay focused, fueled, and energized as they seek to make the most of each exercise session they engage in.

About D2Fit Nutrition
D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

Andre James
D2Fit, LLC
865-599-6508
[email protected] 

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition

