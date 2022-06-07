D2Fit Nutrition Can Get That Body Into Summer Shape

D2Fit Nutrition Offers a Healthy Path To Physically Keep Up This Summer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a time for outdoor fun. From lazy days in the backyard to trips to the beach to summer BBQs, most people spend a lot of time outside in the summer. Dance2Fit owner Jessica Bass James knows that, for many women, it's an important time of year to be in shape.

"A lot of the outdoor fun revolves around high-energy activities," James explains, "This means your body has to be in shape if you're going to keep up."

The challenge of staying in shape is one that most people share. For the bulk of James' followers, though, it has a unique twist. "Most of my group are women," says the fitness guru, "women who want to look and feel their best. Like myself when I started my fitness journey, though, many of these women are raising children, working from home, and generally don't have the freedom they need to leave the house, head to the gym, go for a jog, or generally do what it takes to stay in shape and still keep up on their lifestyle and responsibilities."

This inability to get a quality workout as a young mother of three was what pushed James to launch her popular fitness program Dance2Fit at just 24 years old. The program, which utilizes both in-person local classes and online live sessions beamed into people's homes, was an instant hit with many women in similar circumstances to James.

Since its inception, Dance2Fit has exploded in growth. It has also inspired James to launch D2Fit Nutrition, a sports nutrition line specifically tailored to the needs of the vibrant Dance2Fit community. "The three main staples of D2Fit Nutrition," James explains, "are D2Fit 4-in-1 Kick Start, which is a fat burner, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout, and D2FIT Women's Time Release Whey Protein. Together, this trio helps women around the country maximize their exercise and reach their fitness goals. It takes their workouts to a whole new level."

James, who is in the final days of her 2022 Dance2Fit national tour , is excited to offer people an opportunity to stretch their legs, maximize their nutrition, and ultimately get in shape, just before the summer fun kicks off.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

