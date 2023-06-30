D2Fit Nutrition Creator Dishes on Summer Fitness

Jessica Bass James Understands That Summer Is a Time to Stay Fit — But She Warns Not to Let Short-Term Goals Derail Long-Term Ambitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It doesn't matter if a person has fought with chronic weight gain for decades or struggles with keeping weight on in healthy amounts. Everyone wants to get and stay in shape. The warmer weather months are often a time when the concept of "getting in shape" is front and center.

The warmer weather push for health and fitness is common, but D2Fit Nutrition founder Jessica Bass James warns that it shouldn't be the primary focus of anyone who wants to truly stay healthy.

"Getting fit for summer is always a fun short-term goal," says James, "It can give you that push, that spark, that motivation to get up off of the couch after months of cold weather hibernating and start exercising again. But you can't sell out to that one goal too hard. Use the lead-up to summer fitness as a launching point. Look past the next few months and consider how you can harness this energy and focus even when the weather cools off, and you're stuck inside for months at a time."

James herself is a mother of five and launched both her exercise platform, Dance2Fit, and her sports nutrition supplement brand, D2Fit Nutrition, when she realized that she couldn't get into a predictable rhythm with her fitness goals. "Traditionally, weight loss and fitness programs are tailored to those with more professional schedules — not parents or those who work from home," James quips, "So rather than throw in the towel, I got my certification as a fitness instructor and created a program geared toward parents and workers on the homefront — especially women — who can't spend hours in the gym every day."

James's Dance2Fit program quickly amassed a following in the hundreds of thousands as her novel, fun-filled approach to fitness caught on. Along the way, she also created D2Fit Nutrition to help fuel her community's fitness journey. The trio of sports supplements includes a pre-workout formula, a time-release protein blend, and a 4-in-1 Kickstart formula, all of which work together to help optimize workout and fitness goals.

Throughout all of this development, James had one goal in mind: to help busy women like her, moms, professionals, and business owners, to look and feel their best. "That isn't a short-term goal," James clarifies. "Summer fitness is a fun short-term goal to help you stay focused on staying in shape during some of the busier months of the year. But you don't look your best for July and August and then go back into hiding for the fall and winter. The platform and tools I've created are meant to help women look and feel their best every month of the year. It doesn't matter if it's Mother's Day, Labor Day, or Christmas. If you truly want to get in shape and stay healthy, you need to join a community and find the tools to keep your eye on the prize over time. That's what Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition are for. They're bringing us together and helping women across the nation and even the world get fit and then stay fit, no matter what month it is."

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

