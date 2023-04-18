D2Fit Nutrition Equips Women with the Tools They Need to Help Dominate Every Workout

The Three-Part Range of Sports Nutrition Supplements Helps with Muscle Mass, Endurance, Energy, Appetite Control, and More

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A healthy fitness regimen requires a balance of exercise, sleep, and nutritional uptake. Good sleep and consistent exercise schedules are fairly straightforward concepts (even if they're admittedly difficult to maintain). Proper nutrition is a more complex subject. The ongoing challenge of how to effectively fuel a body is what inspired Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James to create her sports nutrition supplement brand D2Fit Nutrition.

"Dance2Fit is a great workout platform that inspires women to invest in regular exercise in a fun, energetic format," explains the fitness icon, "but it's hard for anyone to get the most out of each session — or participate at all — if their bodies are exhausted before they even get started. D2Fit Nutrition has three tools that can help women stay alert, energetic, and focused as they go through their fitness journey."

The D2Fit Nutrition range of products consists of a trio of supplements that provide targeted benefits, particularly for women trying to stay in shape. For example, D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout is formulated to help boost energy, endurance, and focus before a workout. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein provides an extra dose of time-released nutrients to feed muscle throughout a workout.

While the whey protein and preworkout are designed for use both before and during workouts, the brand's third supplement, D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart, offers a 24/7 form of support. The daily supplement's fat-burning, thermogenic formula provides metabolic reinforcement that helps restore appetite control, support increased energy, and supports a healthy metabolism throughout the day.

Together, this trio of products provides the nutritional answers that many exhausted women seek. It gives them access to that extra kick that can keep them focused and on their feet for each exercise session, even if their busy schedules would otherwise leave them feeling flat and fatigued.

"It's easy to plan to exercise on a regular basis, but life can get in the way sometimes," says James, "The Dance2Fit program is an accessible way to exercise right from home — and D2Fit Nutrition provides that nutritional boost that can keep women energized and invested in their own health and fitness over the long haul."

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

