D2Fit Nutrition Fuels a Fun, Energetic, High-Intensity Workout

The Line of Supplements Provides the Spark to Get the Most Out of Jessica Bass James' Wildly Popular Dance2Fit Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit was founded by Jessica Bass James, a Knoxville mother of three who was tired of boring, repetitive workout routines. As an ambitious 24-year-old, James decided to create the solution she was looking for. She crafted a high-intensity workout that fit into her hectic parenting schedule — as well as those of hundreds of thousands of other women who soon joined her program either via live online sessions led by James herself or one of her certified instructors who ran local classes across the U.S.

After years of explosive growth, James eventually decided that it was time to take the next step to help revolutionize the lives of her followers. "The members of the Dance2Fit program are able to tap into a powerful, effective workout routine that keeps their bodies in shape," says James, "The program is infused with my love of dancing and provides an uplifting experience that gets everyone inspired, motivated, and sweating. But I realized over time that providing the actual exercise sessions wasn't enough. Many of these women want to look and feel their best 24-hours a day — which means they need to fuel their bodies correctly before and after a workout."

James goes on to explain that along with an affinity for dancing, she has always had a strong desire to live and help others live a healthy lifestyle. With this in mind, she created her trio of D2Fit Nutrition supplements.

The trifecta includes a multi-collagen preworkout and time-release whey protein, both of which prepare the body to burn calories and build muscle. In addition, James' 4-in-1- Kickstart is a daily supplement designed to help boost energy, burn fat, and balance a person's metabolism.

The D2Fit range is uniquely targeted to support women who are trying to get the most out of their workouts. It helps them stay focused and feel the burn with each exercise. "The women in my program know that you get out of a workout what you put into it," says James, "D2Fit supplements are made to help each person press in, have fun, and optimize every minute that they can find to exercise during their busy lives and hectic schedules. They provide the spark that can help each person catch fire as they chase their fitness goals each and every day."

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

