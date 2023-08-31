D2Fit Nutrition Has a Neapolitan-Inspired Selection of Protein Supplements

The Brand's Signature Women's Time Release Protein Blend Delivers Punchy Workout Support in a Trio of Classic Flavors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein is a critical part of a successful workout. Women's Health adds that fueling with protein is important both before and after a workout to help with workout performance and recovery. This ongoing need for protein inspired Jessica Bass James to create her innovative Women's Time Release Protein Blend. The formula functions as a central pillar of her D2Fit Nutrition line of active and lifestyle supplements.

"The 'Time Release' formula is designed to help provide a steady supply of protein to your body before, during, and after a workout," James explains. "It has four different kinds of protein, each of which breaks down at different speeds."

Along with this quartet of proteins (whey concentrate, whey isolate, egg, and casein protein), the Women's Time Release formula also contains key complementary nutritional support in the form of collagen. This makes it an ideal way to support healthy hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints.

James and the D2Fit Nutrition team didn't just stop at a fast-acting, long-lasting protein formula, though. They also took into consideration the preferences of those who had to drink it.

"No one wants to choke down a protein shake before starting a workout," James declares, "That's why we made sure to create a clean blend of ingredients that go down smooth and taste delicious."

For the latter, the team came up with three distinct flavors, which have collectively attained iconic status due to their inclusion in the classic ice cream flavor "Neapolitan." The line includes:

This strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla trifecta provides users of D2Fit's protein formula with the luxury of choosing the flavor that they like best. It helps to ensure that they start every workout on the right foot as they seek to crush their fitness goals.

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

